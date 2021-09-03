JOHNSON CITY — Harold Sanford “Sandy” Jenkins, 67, of Greeneville, died Tuesday at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Mountain Home.
Sandy was born May 24, 1954, in Austin, Texas, to the late Walter Dayton Jenkins and Gaye Yvonne Sanford Jenkins.
Sandy was an insightful, accomplished, versatile man who wore many hats and had many passions throughout his life.
He served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Sandy earned multiple degrees and certifications, as well as serving his community for many years as a valued member of the Debusk Fire Department.
When he had time for himself, Sandy loved to spend it with the four dogs who were his dearest companions. Taking them out for walks, going hiking, traveling and engaging in personal research projects were always considered time well spent.
He is survived by his special companion: Pattie Jenkins; and several close friends.
There wasn’t anyone who crossed his path that their life was not profoundly changed.
A committal service for Sandy Jenkins will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Dr, Mountain Home. Chaplain Danny Ricker will be officiating and military honors will be rendered by Shaw Air Force Honor Guard. Those attending are asked to gather at the Annex by 12:50 p.m. to go in procession to the committal shelter. Those attending are asked to socially distance and wear a face covering.
