ROCHESTER, NY — Harold V. “Russ” Russell, of Webster, formerly of Greeneville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday at the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Cassie Russell; a sister: Margie Britain; a daughter: Sandra Russell; and a grandson: Mark Russell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years: Lillian Russell; sons: Kevin (Judy) Russell and Dale (Karen) Russell; grandchildren: Melissa (Jeff), Michael (Kari), Christopher (Lindsay), Matthew (Corey) and Juliana; “Bonus granddaughters” Anna and Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren; a sister: Doris (Gary) Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp in 1945 towards the end of World War II. After his Honorable discharge upon the wars end, he decided to re-enlist in the U.S. Navy, where he would serve in Korea.
Harold spent most of his life and career working in the printing business. After retiring, he and Lillian moved to Tennessee and became involved in the Foster Grandparents Program and volunteered in teaching at DeBusk Elementary School in Greeneville for more than 20 years.
He was very proud to have won 7 Senior Olympics medals in Track and Field, Bowling and Shotput over the years. Harold loved fishing and drag racing.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Webster Assembly of God Church, 708 Hard Rd., Webster, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate.