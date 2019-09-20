MORRISTOWN — Harold William Wolfe, 81, passed away Wednesday.
He was a lifelong mechanic and owned Wolfe’s Garage in Whitesburg. During his lifetime, Harold was a commercial truck driver and a school bus driver for Hamblen County Schools.
Harold was a military veteran and a volunteer firefighter with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department.
He knew almost everything there was to know about tractors and especially loved Olivers. He was a founder and lifetime member of the East Tennessee Antique Tractor Association, where he not only competed but also advised and mentored other tractor pulling enthusiasts.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Harley and Mary Wolfe; a brother: Howard Wolfe; a brother-in-law: Billy Lane; and a nephew: Steven Lane.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Janice Robinson Wolfe; daughters: Michelle (Tom) Weaver, Melissa (Nathan) Wright and Amanda (Adam) Beal; grandchildren: Jared and Jake Hoover, and Connor, Olivia and Elizabeth Smith; stepgrandchildren: Carl, Ashley and Justin Weaver, and Jack Beal; a sister: Evelyn Lane; sisters-in-law: Charlene (Gary) Click, Grace (Andrew) Marshall and Doris Ann Harrell; as well as many other family members and friends.
The funeral will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home.
Interment will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Shepherd Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department, 295 Luther Proffitt Road, Russellville, TN 37860.