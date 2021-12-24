Hart Covington (Died: Dec. 24, 2021) Dec 24, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hart Covington, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at Morning Pointe Assisted Living.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judy C. Britton (Died: Dec 19, 2021) Charges Filed Against Driver Who Allegedly Caused Fatal Crash William Jackson 'Jack' Jones Jr. (Died: Oct. 15, 2021) Man Charged With DUI After Truck Runs Over Woman John Edris Myers (Died: Dec. 13, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.