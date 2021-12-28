Hart Covington, born Jan. 24,1940, to Lucille and Lacy Covington, passed away Friday.
Hart was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He never met a stranger and his greatest joy was bringing a smile and laugh to all around him.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as Airman First class from 1958-63.
Hart was employed for 30 years by Ball Zinc before retiring on June 30, 2001.
Hart was led to serve and volunteered in many capacities — he was a member of the Greeneville American Legion.
He was a long standing member of First Baptist Church and the clowning ministries.
Hart is survived by his son: Dwayne Covington and daughter-in-law, Michelle; his daughter: Tina Shell and son-in-law, Walt; his granddaughters: Lexis Covington and his fiancé, Chace Carter, and Christen Hall; his grandson: Brandon Roberts and his wife, Jade; his great-grandchildren: Hadlee, Kyrie and Draven Hall; his sister: Mary Lou Payne; and close friends: Paul and Peggy Cook, and Bob Armstrong and Shirley Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lucille and Lacy Covington; and his brother: Don Covington.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers downtown Chapel with Dr. David Greene officiating.
The graveside service will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors.
Pallbearers will include Walt Shell, Brandon Roberts, Mark Reaves, Wayland Seaton, Dennis Seaton and Chace Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Cook, Dean Landers, Grady Barefield, and the Greene County Honor Guard.