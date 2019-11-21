Harvey C. Crain died peacefully Monday in the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 92.
Harvey is survived by wife: Lena Madge Crain; a daughter: Joy Boudreau and her husband, Greg, from Bowmantown; three grandchildren: Kyler and his wife, Sandi, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kory and his wife, Sonshine, from Bowmantown, and Katie Denton and her husband, Michael, from San Jose, California. There are seven great-grandchildren: Michaela, Madison, Kade, Megan and Kody Denton, Haven Boudreau and Journey Boudreau.
As the youngest of six of Kye and Attie Crain’s children, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Zelda Anderson, Dicy Broyles, Emily Miller, Edna Vest, and Walter and Estel Crain.
Harvey was born June 3, 1927, in North Carolina’s Marshall County. He attended Washington College Academy. He married Madge Ramsey May 17, 1945.
After moving to Michigan in 1950, he began driving a Pepsi Cola truck and eventually transitioned to the Warren Michigan Fire Department working as a fire fighter for 11 years, then as master mechanic for the remainder of his 26 year career.
Harvey was an accomplished mechanic, frequently requested song leader and famous biscuit and gravy maker. He was an active and dedicated member of the Central Free Will Baptist Church in Royal Oak, Michigan, and Limestone Free Will Baptist Church after retiring to this area in 1980.
At that time, he and grandson Kory ran the Tri-Cities Apparatus repairing fire trucks for East Tennessee area volunteer fire departments. He retired from climbing on those trucks at age 85.
Harvey was also an active and dedicated member for 38 years of the Bowmantown Ruritan Club, which led to him serving in several positions for the Ruritan National organization.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday and again from noon until 2 p.m. at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harvey’s home going celebration. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Roach officiating.
A graveside burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terry Ricker, Dennis Ledford, Jerry Dixon, Kevin Mooney, Kyler Boudreau and Kory Boudreau.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Free Will Baptist Foundation, 5233 Mt. View Road, Antioch, TN 37013; Phone 877-336-7575; http://www.fwbgifts.org
Condolences may be sent to the Crain family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.