WEAVERVILLE, NC — Harvey Sprinkles, 100, of Leicester, died Wednesday.
Mr. Sprinkles was born April 6, 1920, in Madison County, to the late Robert Clifford and Bertha Crawford Sprinkle. He grew up in the Upper Laurel community and was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life.
He had a very strong work ethic, was honest, dependable and loyal. He loved and believed in his family.
Mr. Sprinkle retired after 40 plus years from Sayles Biltmore Bleachery and was also a lifelong farmer.
He and Martha did foster care for many years.
Mr. Sprinkle was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Sprinkles wanted to live long enough to vote for the President again.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife: Martha Dell Hensley Sprinkles who died Feb. 15, 2008; sons: Vernon Sprinkles and an infant son, Charles; an infant daughter: Edith; sisters: Ada Oleson, Macie Bailey and Evelyn McCoy; and brothers: Glenn, George and Nelson Sprinkle.
Surviving are his daughter: Rebecca Fuller of Leicester; sons: Carlton Sprinkles of Mosheim, and Kermit Sprinkles and his wife, Linda, of Leicester; sisters: Beulah Hamlin, and Joann Butler and her husband, Charlie, all of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Friday at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
His graveside service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville. The Rev. Andy Hollifield will officiate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Sprinkles’ obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.