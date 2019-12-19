ROGERSVILLE — Harvie Dwain Sauceman, born Sept. 25, 1941, departed this life while surrounded by family Wednesday.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Cecil and Bonnie Burrell Sauceman; his stepmother: Lena Coffey Sauceman; two brothers: Carroll and J.L. Sauceman; two sisters: Loretta Sauceman and Imogene Carter; and a step-brother: Bobby Coffey.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Serena Richards Sauceman; three children: Norman and Teresa Sauceman, Norma Jean and Noah Fox, and Loretta and Joe Sauceman-Bauer; three grandchildren: Cody and Emily Sauceman, Holly and Jeremy Sauceman, and Sutton and Alan Bauer; a stepgranddaughter: Jessica and Jeff King; five great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers: Fuzz and Faye Sauceman, and Jack Sauceman and Vicky Mullins; three sisters: Nora Frances and Gerald Sartain, Lynn Brown and Nancy Justis; a stepbrother: Jimmy Coffey; stepsisters: Revonda and Patricia; several nieces, nephews and cousins; very special friends: Jimmy and Karen Wallen: along with many others.
The family expressed a special thanks to his doctors and caretakers, Greeneville Internal Medicine staff and Dr. Mosca, Dr. Bakshi, staff at Oxycare and Caris Health Care.
By Harvie’s request in lieu of flowers, please make donations toward his funeral expense.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Gary Sexton and Brother Randell Short officiating.
A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Butchers Valley Cemetery.
