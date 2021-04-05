Haskell Ray Dotson (Died: April 4, 2021) Apr 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haskell Ray Dotson, 80, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Former Stan's Building Purchased For New Southern Craft BBQ Location New Family-Style Restaurant Owners Hope To Aid Community Alicia Annette Arrington (Died: March 28, 2021) Clyde B. Peters (Died: March 27, 2021) ‘Taste of Greeneville’ Set To Return May 4 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.