Haskell Starnes, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at home surrounded by his immediate family.
Hack was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
He retired from Weavex and had been in law enforcement and was Chief of Police in Baileyton for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Sue Starnes, one son and daughter-in-law: Robbie and Jennie Starnes, one granddaughter: Brittani Starnes; one grandson: Cole Starnes; one great-granddaughter: Iliana Key; a sister: Barbara Griffin; one brother and sister-in-law: Willard and Paulette Starnes; a sister-in-law: Trish McLain; “adopted sons”: Brian Farris, David, Keith and Tommy Williams; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Bobby and Judy Greenlee, and Tommy Casteel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. “Cotton” and Ella Fau Starnes.
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton with Rev. Roger Dykes, the Rev. Nathan Reynolds and the Rev. Sid Barkley officiating.
