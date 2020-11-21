Hattie Cleo Broyles, 83, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. Broyles was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Broyles was huge fan of Elvis Presley and the baseball team the Atlanta Braves.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Fred Broyles Jr; sons: Eugene (Dawn) Broyles and Kevin Broyles; grandsons: Tyler Broyles and Trevor Broyles; sisters-in-law: Myrna Monroe and Barbara Broyles; brothers-in-law Terry and Sally Broyles, Gary and Lori Broyles, and Hershal Thompson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Broyles was preceded in death by her parents: John and Florence Graham Constable; a sister: Helen C. Thompson; and brothers: Archie Constable, Calvin Clarence Constable and Wallace “Dub” Constable.
Graveside Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Charlie Heater officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
