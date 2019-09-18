Hattie Mae Gosnell, 75, of Greeneville, went to be with her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday while at her home.
She was born July 25, 1944, in Greene County. On May 28, 1962, she married her sweetheart, Charles Gosnell. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Hattie was a faithful member of Overlook Free Will Baptist Church in Greeneville as her health permitted.
Early in her career, she worked for Greeneville Hospital, Franklin Furniture, Southern Packaging and Takoma Adventist Hospital and was also self-employed.
Hattie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed and loved her family. She leaves countless friends who have been blessed by her presence.
She is survived by her husband: Charles Gosnell; sons: David and Lisa (Morelock) Gosnell, of Jonesborough, and Stephen and Kim (Vaughn) Gosnell, of Greeneville; grandchildren: Amanda (Gosnell) and Brandon Carr, of Jonesborough, Sierra Gosnell and her fiancé, Taylor Dean, and Christopher Gosnell, all of Greeneville; great-grandson: Samson Carr; sister: Clarie Banks, of Greeneville; sisters-in-law: Barbara Frye, of Mosheim, and Joann Bowman, of Greeneville; a brother-in-law: Bobby Gosnell, of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gosnell was preceded in death by her parents: Alty Cleo Kinser Jones and James Paul Jones; a sister: Lola Burl Murdock; and brothers: the Rev. Joseph Luther Jones and Johnny Easter Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Gary Gass and the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens by 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roger Hensley, Randy Dodson, Donnie Cox, Dwayne Casteel, Ben Shelton and Bob Cansler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Gosnell’s nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Robert Cornell, Rebekah Caza, RN, and the nursing staff at Vanderbilt Oncology Department, Dr. David Slosky and staff at Vanderbilt Cardiovascular Department, Dr. Dharmen J. Patel and nursing staff, fourth floor nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East, daughter-in-law, Kim Gosnell, personal caregiver, and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.