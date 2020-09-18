Hattie Wykle, 89, of Debusk, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville.
Hattie attended Susong Memorial Church as long as her health permitted.
She was a former employee of Hurd Lock Manufacturing for 40 plus years.
Hattie enjoyed writing the Susong Memorial Column for the Greeneville Sun for a number of years.
Survivors include three children and their spouses: Cynthia and Ralph Higgins, Peggy and David England, and Wendell and Dell Wykle; five grandchildren and their spouses: Heather and Scottie Shelton, Brandi and Todd Ricker, Nathan and Jodi Higgins, Dustin and Tonya England, and Benson Susong; seven great-grandchildren: Sydney and Bree Shelton, Jacoby England, Austin Higgins, Bailey and “T” Ricker, and Aleesa Hinkle; a special niece: Jean Loptien; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Wilma Tweed and Susie Seaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wilmer Ray Wykle; her parents: John and Cordie Greer; her sister: Lucille Ross, two brothers: Rube Greer and Glen Greer; a half-brother: Nelson Greer; and a half-sister: Louise Joines.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pastor Clay Wilkerson will officiate.
There will be no formal visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, family and friends are welcome to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Higgins, Dustin England, Scottie Shelton, Todd Ricker, Benson Susong, Andy Waddell and William Waddell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Dewitt, Scott Dewitt, Lyman Seaton, Fox Susong and Gary Hoese.
The family expressed a special thank you to her caregivers and staff at Laughlin Healthcare Center and Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susong Memorial Church, The Center for Courageous Kids, 1501 Burnley Road, Scottsville, KY 42165 (Camp for kids with Type 1 Diabetes, Heart Disease, and other chronic medical conditions); or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
