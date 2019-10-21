Hayley Renae Hickman, 18, of Greeneville, was led home by her Lord and Savior Friday and is now at peace with her Father in Heaven.
Hayley was a blessing to all who met her. She had a way of making a bad day good with just a smile.
As a junior at Greeneville High School, she was loved by all of her classmates and staff.
Hayley always enjoyed Special Olympics and all things water. She did especially well with bocce ball.
Hayley is survived by several family members including mother and step-father: Rachel and Josh Brown; her dad: Eddie Hickman; three siblings: James Hickman, and Grace and Samantha Brown; a caregiver: Michelle Lucas; her great-grandmother: Bonnie Harmon; and her grandparents: Nancy and Pete Hickman, Lisa and Doug Wisz, Kenny and Kathy Harmon and Raquel and Elmer Baumgardner. Hayley is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. All of whom love and adore her.
All family and friends are invited to attend Hayley’s celebration of life Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Kerry Lester officiating.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.