Hazel Bible McNeese, 89, of Romeo community, passed away Sunday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
She worked at Magnavox for several years.
She was a member of Millers Chapel Church and Woods Memorial Church.
She is survived by four children: George and Sheila McNeese, Rick and Karen McNeese, Lisa and Steve Garber, and Kristie McNeese; seven grandchildren: Jessica Garber Ricker, Marissa McNeese, Jordan McNeese, Ryan McNeese, Alex Klepper, Caleb Klepper and Vivian Klepper; four great-grandchildren: Nallely Ricker, Caden Ricker, Addie Luster and Allie Luster; sisters and brothers-in-law: Vera and Bobby Drain, Audrey and Tommy Casteel, Nancy and Hoot Bowers, and Glennis and Steve Burns; a brother and sister-in-law: Dewey and Janice Bible; Several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Perry and Martha Jones and Cynthia Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband: George Lafollette McNeese; her parents: Isaac and Della Bible; sisters: Ruby Lynch, Dorothy Ayers, Gladys Moore, Georgie Strong and Dolly Moore; brothers: Tommy Bible, J.D. Bible.
The family will receive friends from 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, dpwntown. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Chris Blake, Cletus Miller and the Rev. Bob Simpson officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Prices Cemetery at Romeo. It is requested that family and friends meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff and residents at Signature HealthCARE and Dr. Phillip Thwing.