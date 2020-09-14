Hazel Bowers (Died: Sept. 13, 2020) Sep 14, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hazel Bowers, 74, of Cedar Creek, passed at Sunday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Jeff 'Bubba' Burrell (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Cancellation Of Baileyton Days Given A Positive Twist Christopher ‘Chris’ Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Cliff Manson McInturff (Died Sept. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.