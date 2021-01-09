Hazel Lee Cutshaw, 83, of the South Greene community, died Thursday.
She was a homemaker.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Regina and Phil Ray, Ethel and David Stills, Sandra and Bryan Presley, and Karen and Kent Wilhoit; a son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Trish Cutshaw; stepson: Tim and Robin Neas; grandchildren: Daniel Ray, Crystal Tipton, Holly Collins, Nick Fillers, Josh Fillers, Heather Randolph, Jessica Allen, Brooklyn Sanchez, Hannah Thorne, Kaylee Cutshaw and Whitney Ricker; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen and Ray Shelton, Agnes and Carl Ramsey, and Violet Blankenship; brother-in-law and his wife: Leonard and Barbara Cutshaw; sisters-in-law: Jewel Lindsay and Maggie Smith; brothers-in-law; Tony and Willard Cutshaw; a special cousin: Jeanetta Williams; and special friend: Hubert and Doris Metcalf.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Florence Shelton; her spouse: Cloyd Cutshaw; sons: Leroy and Darrell Cutshaw; a granddaughter: Mandy Stills; and brothers: Kenneth, Buddy, Jerry and Ronnie Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw and the Rev. Ray Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow in Houston Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Hospice nurses and staff.
