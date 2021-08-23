Hazel Shelton Tunnell went to her Heavenly home Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East while her family was by her side.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was a member and attended, Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church, as long as health permitted. Over the years, she served her church as Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher, and directed numerous Christmas programs, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved the Lord and her church family dearly.
She worked at Magnavox for 19 years and the Greene County Solid Waste at West Pines Convenience Center for 22 years.
She was a good cook and was well known for her chicken and dumplings, fried pies and carrot cake.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Diane and Larry Moore; a grandson: Josh Moore; a great-grandson: Trevor Moore; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Donnie Shelton and his wife, Joann, and Joe Shelton and his wife: Vonda; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Wanda Denny, and Deloris Crum and her husband: Bobby; a daughter-in-law: Dinah Tunnell; a caregiver: Sydney Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years: Kyle Tunnell; a son: Dwight “Rat” Tunnell; her parents: Elmeta Shelton and Emmett Shelton; four brothers: Herbert Shelton and Winford Shelton and two infant brothers, Ronnie and Dennis Shelton.
At her request there will be no formal visitation.
Funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel with the Rev. John McPheron and the Rev. Donnie Shelton officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Moore, Trevor Moore, Mitchel Saulsbury, Todd Yates, Jeff Hawk and Tim Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be the church members of Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Linda Hawk, 270 Barkley Road, Afton, TN 37616.