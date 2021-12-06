Hazel Thompson Seaton, 90, of the South Central community, Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a retired employee of Hurd Lock and a homemaker.
Hazel was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for 65 years.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years: Cecil Seaton; one son and daughter-in-law: Tilman and Debbie Seaton; three daughters and two sons-in-law: Linda and Freddie Bible, Charlene Merkle and fiancé Doug Babb, and Tina and Michael Strong; grandchildren: Christy, Ivan, Tiffany and Leah; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Ivan Cecil; two sisters-in-law: Reba Thompson and Jean Thompson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was a daughter of the late John and Judy Thompson. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Ivan, Hawk and John Thompson; two sisters: Madge Denny and Angelina Long; and a granddaughter: Serena.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Jeff Castell and Michael Brown officiating.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ivan Seaton, Bradley Thompson, Erik Fleenor and Colton Fleenor.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.