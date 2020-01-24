Helen Britton Foster, 64, of South Central community, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a former employee of MECO and Shorty’s Grocery and a homemaker.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Ernest “Ernie” Foster; one daughter and son-in-law: Angela “Angie” Foster Kistner and Brian; one brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Linda Britton; three sisters: Phyllis Hankins, Betty Britton and Linda Britton, all of Greene County; three sisters-in-law: Betty Harmon and her husband, Connie, Sue Foster and Adelene Foster; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Mae Helbert Britton. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Nat and Elnora Foster; and two brothers-in-law: Doyle and Paul Herbert Foster.
The family will receive friends from 5–8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Fellers, Steve Burgner, Rickey Foster, Brian Hunt, Chad Harmon and Chris Harmon.
