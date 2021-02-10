LITTLE ROCK, AR — Helen Carter, 86, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 30.
She was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Greeneville to the late J.D. Collins and Anna Lee Collins.
Mrs. Carter was a member of the First Church of God for many years.
She retired from the Austin Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband: Billy Ray Carter; a sister: Charlotte Gay Falkner; and two precious sons: Louis Rex Jones Jr. and Ricky Ray Carter.
She has resided in Little Rock for the last 3 years with her daughter, Julie Hobbs and son-in-law, Steve Hobbs.
Survivors include sons: Terry C. Carter and his wife, Rebecca, and Bill Carter and his wife, Maxine; a daughter: Julie Hobbs and her husband, Steve Hobbs; and a brother: Bobby C. Collins. She has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she loved deeply.
The family will have a memorial service later this year at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Billy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name. She was a long-time supporter of them.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com.