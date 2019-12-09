Helen Davis, 93, of Greeneville, went to be with Jesus Thursday.
She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Church of God and was a pastor’s wife for 60 years.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Rick Bradbury; one son and daughter-in-law: David and Glenda Davis; grandchildren: Daniel (Kristen) Davis, Paul (Whitney) Bradbury and John (Shannon) Bradbury; great-grandchildren: Zeke, Asaph, Joel, Caleb, Corrie, Noah, Phillip and Enoch; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband: Pastor George C. Davis, who was the love of her life; one great-grandson: Patrick Bradbury; and her parents: Henry and Mattie Arrowood; and eight siblings.
The family will receive friends from 6–7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tony Collins officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will be family and friends
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.