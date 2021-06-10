Helen Dorothy Gaddis (Died: June 9, 2021) Jun 10, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Dorothy Gaddis, 92, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Camp Creek VFD Frames Creative Fundraising Idea Marcus Rodney Kiker (Died: June 3, 2021) Patricia Norton Baughard (Died: June 7, 2021) Gidget Ann Babb (Died: June 6, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.