Helen Elizabeth Brownlow, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She liked doing arts and crafts, drawing and spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite thing to do most of all, going out to eat as often as possible. She was a caring, warm and friendly person who loved to laugh and have fun.
She is survived by two sisters: Aletter D. Gudger and Elaine Brownlow of Pigeon Forge; two brothers: Dayton Brownlow of Sevierville and Robert Brownlow Jr. of Greeneville; two nieces: Brandy Johnson of Pigeon Forge and Alexis Brownlow of Concord, South Carolina; several aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Mary E. Brownlow; her father: Robert Brownlow Sr., a brother: Martin E. Brownlow; and her grandmother: Alette Martha Gudger.
At her request there will be no formal services.
She will be missed by all of her sisters, brothers and nieces; rest in peace dear sister!