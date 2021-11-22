Helen Faye Crum Hutton, 76, of old Midway Road, passed away unexpectedly Thursday at her home.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.
She was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Women.
The family states she was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
Helen is survived by one daughter: Brenda Hutton; a sister: Betty (Grover) Jones; a brother: Freddie (Doris) Crum; two brothers-in-law: Phil Davis and Mike Wills; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Hart of Columbus, Ohio; a special nephew: Tim Davis; several nieces and nephews; special friends; and the staff of the Pediatric Department of the old Laughlin Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Hutton; her parents: Fred and Stella Crum; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ruth Hutton and Ralph Taylor Hutton; two sisters: Margaret Joyce Crum Davis and Hilda Frances Crum Willis; a half-sister: Anna Leland of Canby, Oregon; and one brother-in-law: John Bill Hart.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain and the Rev. Greg Burnett officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.