Helen Frances Gregory, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was a daughter of the late Earl C. “Bud” and Irene Glover Sr.
For many years, she worked alongside her husband, Gano, on their dairy farm in the Sunnyside community.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Lonnie (Samantha) Gregory; one grandson: Duncan Gregory; one granddaughter: Marley Gregory; and one great-grandson: T.J. Rhea. She is also survived by one sister: Hilda Metcalf; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Bill Glover and Benny (Marilyn) Glover, all of Greeneville. In addition to her siblings, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter: DiAnn Casivant; one granddaughter: Carla Rhea; her brothers: Frank, Dudley, Earl Jr., and Bobby Glover; and one sister: Betty Glover.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday and from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruett officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
The family expressed their thanks to Amedisys Hospice and to the staff and nurses on the West Wing at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
