Helen Gillespie Jeffers, 100, of Tusculum passed away Sunday at the home of her daughter.
Her parents, Glen and Euda Gillespie, raised her in Afton, where she was born in 1919.
Mrs. Jeffers attended Doak School before going on to Tusculum College and graduating In 1941.
She married her childhood sweetheart, the late Rex Bright Jeffers, in 1942. Together they started Jeffers Mortuary in 1959.
Mrs. Jeffers was an elementary teacher for 30 years, having taught at Chuckey Elementary for 4 years, and Eastview Elementary for 26 years.
She was a member of the Andrew Johnson Club, the Grandmother’s Club, the National Teacher’s Organization, Tennessee Teacher’s Organization, Greeneville/Greene County Teacher’s Organization, the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Jeffers was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she has been a member for more than 60 years.
Mrs. Jeffers is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Sharon Jeffers; a daughter and son-in-law: Sharon Jeffers Hill and Warren; grandchildren and their spouses: Brian and April Jeffers, Dan Jeffers, Neil and Anna Jeffers, Russ and Kim Hackett, Jason Hackett and Tasha Beaty, and Justin and Jennifer Jeffers; great-grandchildren: Russell Hackett, Riley Hackett, Katie Beaty, Candace Beaty, Isaac Jeffers, Evie Jeffers, Brendan Jeffers, Jacob Rex Jeffers, Malory Jeffers, Addison Jeffers, Reid Jeffers and Garrett Jeffers; a sister-in-law: Mary Ruth Jeffers; a special friend to she and Rex: Mack Hughes; and special caregivers: Angie Hopson, Kathy Mercer, Maggie Sturm, Marilyn Schneller and Yvette Carter;
The family expressed a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and Amedisys Home Health.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown and from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremations Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. John McPheron and the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
Her grandsons will serving as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Crusaders Class of Trinity United Methodist Church, and all current and former employees of Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.