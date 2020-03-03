Helen Inscore Miser, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at home. She left this world peacefully holding her daughter’s hand surrounded by LOVE.
Helen loved her family dearly! She was always ready to take on any adventure with her girls. Everyone that met Helen never forgot her. She left her impression on their hearts forever! She always spoke her mind whether you liked it or not.
Helen was the mailroom supervisor at the Greeneville Sun for many years. She worked at MECO until the passing of her husband Jimmy in 2006. Then she helped Sharon, her daughter, deliver newspapers for 11 years.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Angela and Jeffrey King, Sharon and Sean Wright, and Lorraine Hurst; five grandchildren: Candace Miser, Robert and Ayla Morgan, Rachel Godsey, Austin and Angel Wright; five great-grandchildren: Tristan Miser, Case Morgan, Christopher Shirley, Autumn Deal and Keyarra Babb; and siblings: Ronnie and Carol Inscore, Jimmy and Linda Inscore, and Sarah Inscore.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Miser; her parents: Albert and Tilda (Ramsey) Inscore; her sisters: Dinah McGee and Linda Inscore; and her brothers: Bobby, Glen and Jerry Inscore.
The family will receive friends from 3–6 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor James Smith, Charles Adams, Pastor Ray Shelton and Pastor Ed Thomas officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Hospice, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, Dr. Rufus Breckenridge, Silver Angels, Rosa Hensley and Nancy Downer.
