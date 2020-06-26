JOHNSON CITY — Helen June McKay Ellis Shanks, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday at the age of 94.
June was born in Chuckey and was a daughter of the late Phillip Ray McKay and Frances Maupin McKay.
A committal service will be for June Shanks at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Vale Cemetery, 525 Pleasant Vale Road, Chuckey. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 3:50 p.m. The Rev. Michael Lester will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jason Norris, Jacob Norris, Josh Norris, Paul Norris, Pat Rowan and Nick Harb.
