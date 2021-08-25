Helen Lancaster Horner, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East (formerly Laughlin Memorial Hospital).
Helen was born Oct. 30, 1928, to Eustis A. and Helen Addleburg Lancaster of Johnson City.
Helen is survived by her son: Nathan P. Horner Jr. and his wife, Virginia “Ginny”; grandsons: James Harrison Horner II and Ian Lancaster Horner; a sister: Joan Lancaster; a sister-in-law: Joan Honeycutt Lancaster; a nephew: Dr. Leland Lancaster; and a niece: Jennifer Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years: Dr. Nathan P. Horner; her son: Dr. James Harrison Horner; and brothers: Eustis A. Lancaster and Leland J. Lancaster.
Helen was born at Takoma Hospital in Greeneville, but grew up in Johnson City. Following her graduation from East Tennessee State University and some post-graduate training, she returned to Greeneville upon her marriage to Dr. Nathan P. Horner in 1953.
Helen was a wonderful wife and mother, and an accomplished businessperson. She owned and operated Lancaster’s Jewelry in downtown Greeneville following the death of her beloved aunt, Florence Lancaster, in 1969. After the sale of the jewelry business in 1979, Helen served as a director of Greene County Bank, and was the first female board member and president of Greeneville/Greene County Chamber of Commerce [GCP]. She served as the Director of Tourism for GCP from 1985 until 1999. Helen also served on the board of the Historic Zoning Commission, was a commissioner on the Kinser Park Commission and served on the boards of numerous civic and historical organizations, among them: the Dickson/Williams Mansion Association and Oak Grove Cemetery Association. Helen was a long-term member of the Tuesday Book Club.
She was a parishioner of First Baptist Church Greeneville and a member of the Faith Sunday school class.
Helen loved Greeneville, Greene County and its people and was proud to call it home for 68 years. Helen was a human dynamo, a great storyteller and generous with her time and resources. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Charles Montgomery, for his friendship care and attention, as well as to Celisa Ryans, who has been a wonderful caregiver first to Helen’s husband, Dr. Nathan P. Horner, and then to Helen herself, and who has become a close family friend. The family also wishes to thank Helen’s other caregivers, including Audrey Bentley, Christine Harvey, Harley Valentine, Jessica Tarleton and Denise James. You each helped Helen remain independent, active and comfortable, and your assistance was invaluable.
Helen will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville. At her request, there will only be a graveside service. Due to COVID concerns, the service will be private. Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Adams, Chris Douthat, Millard Elkins, Craig English, Ken Hood Jr., Dr. Walter “Skip” Mason, Dr. Charles Montgomery and Joe Waggoner.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Greeneville/Greene County, the First Baptist Church Greeneville, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library, or the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries
