Helen Louise Roberts, age 70 of Mohawk, passed away Friday. She was born January 13, 1950 in Greeneville.
She is survived by her four daughters: Vonda and husband Joe Shelton of Greeneville, Lydria Boyd of Georgia, Kimberly and husband Scott Corvin of Murfreesboro and Billie Michelle and husband Gerardo Hernandez of Mohawk; brother: Freddie Hale of Long Creek; sisters: Ida Ruth Hinkle of Greeneville and Alice Hale of Newport; a special sister in law Cindy Hale of Long Creek; sisters in law Phyllis Fye and Margarett Roberts, both of Knoxville and Joy Knight of Morristown. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years: Ralph ‘Roger’ Roberts; her parents: Fred Hale and Beatrice ‘Cotton’ Hale; father and mother in law: Ralph Roberts and Ivizzie ‘Sue’ Roberts; brother: Stevie Hale; sister: Gladys Potts; brothers in law: Doug Hinkle, Phil Roberts, Lucky Fye and Leonard Knight Sr; and great grandson: Allexzander Boyd.
There will be no visitation or formal services.
