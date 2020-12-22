Helen Lowry Knipp, 92, passed away Sunday at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
She retired after 20 years of service from Department of Human Services; had taught Head Start at Midway. In her early career, she had worked at Oak Ridge.
Helen is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Patricia and Dewitt Jones of Midway, and Kristine Knipp of Atlanta, Georgia; one son and daughter-in-law: Andrew and Angela Knipp of Midway; grandchildren: Jennifer Jones, Jacob Knipp, Benjamin Knipp, Erika Honeycutt, Kaleb Honeycutt and Katie Honeycutt; great-grandchildren: Emma Faye Moore, Hadley Bravender, Harper Grimes and Oliver Yeager; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a beloved niece: Luann Nottoli.
She was a daughter of the late J. Luke Lowry and Madge Foshee Lowry and was preceded in death by her husband: Billy G. Knipp Sr; one son: Billy G. Knipp Jr; a daughter: Kathy Lucille Knipp; a brother: Lyle Lowry; and one sister: Lois Lowry Kettler.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Lively and Pat Nelson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Friends may call at their convenience between 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dewitt Jones, Scott Kennedy, John Tunstall and Stephen Knipp.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and all the loving care for the five plus years at Morning Pointe.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 127 Serral Drive Ste 1, Greeneville, TN 37745; or to Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.