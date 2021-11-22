Helen M. Davis Shelton, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 92.
As long as her health permitted Helen enjoyed getting together with her family, especially Sunday dinners at her home. She loved flowers, gardening and especially loved talking to people about the hope for the future that she found in God’s word, the Bible. As long as circumstances allowed, she attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Mrs. Shelton is survived by her three daughters: Sue Hughes and Kathy Smith that she made a home with for the past 10 years, as well as Maxine (Skip) Hutcheson; two special granddaughters: Amy (Roger) Lane and Sabrina (Erin) Hallet; two grandsons: Brandon Hutcheson and Jonathan (Winonna) Barnette; Eight special great-grandchildren: Hannah Lane, Halley Lane, Stephany Lane, Marcus Hallet, Tyler Barnette, Alex Barnette, Brooklyn Hutcheson and Ethan Little; A very special great-great-grandson whom she very much enjoyed watching play: Edan Michael Dale Arrington; a special great-great granddaughter: Kamila De Leon; several nieces and nephews including a very special niece that she enjoyed visiting with from Arizona: Barbara (Michael) Moore; and a special niece from Greeneville: Volena (David) Cox.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Mack Shelton; as well as 10 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Mr. Jackie Seaton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.