Helen M. Myers, 77, of the St. James community, passed away Sunday at Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol surrounded by her family.
She was a loving Christian wife, mother and grandmommy with a sweet, gentle and humble disposition. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
She retired after 45 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics.
Helen was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God where she was a children’s Sunday school teacher for many years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years: Norman Myers; and two sons and daughters-in-law: Chris and Karen Myers and Steve and Nicole Myers, all of Greeneville; six grandchildren: Adam Myers, Katie Myers, Christen and Trevon Hall, Alyssa Myers, Steven Myers and Kaylee Myers; two great-grandchildren: Hadlee Hall and Kyrie Hall; one sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Bill Wilds of Greeneville; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank and Susie Shelton of Courtland, Illinois, Bob Shelton and his special friend, Frances Gray, of Greeneville, and Mark Shelton of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a daughter of the late David and Emma Dean Shelton and was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law: Shelby and Ron Holt.
The family invite those who wish, to stop by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at their convenience Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. to sign the register book and pay their respects to the family.
There will be a private family service with interment in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Charlie Heater officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.