FALL BRANCH — Helen M. Pitt, 92, Chuckey, was called home Wednesday morning at her home.
Helen lived in the Lovelace community for most of her life.
She was a long time member of Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir.
Helen always loved flowers, gardening and caring for others. She was beloved.
Her husband, Worlie Lester “Babe” Pitt, and several sisters and brothers preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters: Barbara Kress, and Shirley Beach and her husband, Herbert; three grandchildren: Tammy Miller, Kristy Beach-Callebs and Regina Ratliff; four great-grandchildren: Lanndan Miller, Blake Sowers, Chesney Callebs and Cameron Sowers; sisters: Myrtle Moore and Margaret Ferguson; a brother: Bobby Wines; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Fall Branch Chapel with the Rev. Allan Brummett officiating.
Burial will follow in Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Sowers, Cameron Sowers, Lanndan Miller, Scott Miller and Darrell Callebs.