Helen McPherters, 92, of Old Baileyton Road, Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday.
She loved the Lord and her family. When her health permitted, she attended Kingsley Avenue Church.
Helen is survived by two sons: Bill Lee of Clovis, California, and Cricket Lee of Uvalde, Texas; a daughter and son-in-law: Patricia and the Rev. Gary Gass of Greeneville; two sisters: Barbara Bentley of Jackson, Ohio, and Geraldine Cline of Westminister, Maryland; two brothers: Danny Stapleton of Vinton, Ohio, and Roger Stapleton of Jackson, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles “Chuck” McPheters; her son: Jerry Gartin; her parents: Oscar and Alberta Stapleton; two sisters: Irene Fyffe and Donna Jackson; and two brothers: John and Richard Stapleton.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruitt and the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Thornburg, Mike Thornburg, Steve Bird, Sean Gray-Leon’, Dennis Franklin and Ernie Holt.
The family expresses a special thanks to her caregivers, Mike and Liz Thornburg, Brenda Sharpe, Flo Sheeks, Vickie Doughtery and Ashley Coil, and a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
