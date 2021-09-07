Helen McPheters (Died: Sept. 5, 2021) Sep 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen McPheters, 92, of Old Baileyton Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Blake 'Andy' Barham Enters 2022 Race For Sheriff John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.