Helen Penley, 80, of Kingsport, formerly of Greene County, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She worked at The Kingsport Press for more than 40 years.
She is survived by two great-nieces: Akisha Lockridge and Eric Bailey, and Kema Johnson; a great-nephew: Caleb Lockridge and Kayla Mathews; several nieces and nephews; and brothers: Donnie Penley, Charlie and Bea Penley, and Carl and Mary Lynn Penley.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Burley and Lucille Penley; and siblings: Mary Bowen, Ray Penley, Fred Penley, Roy Penley, Darl Penley, Frank Penley and Ralph Penley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Pete Smith officiating.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
