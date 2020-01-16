Helen Sharpe Pierce, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Signature HealthCARE at Greeneville.
Helen retired from Cummings Diesel in Georgia.
She is survived by her son: Danny Britton; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Ray and Mary Sharpe, and Robert and Vickie Sharpe; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Brenda Sharpe, and Linda Sharpe; several friends in Gainesville, Georgia; and a special friend: Alberto “Cricket” Gilland.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Pierce; a son: Bobby Britton; her parents: Rufus and Paralee Sharp; a sister: Betty McAmis; and two brothers: Eugene Sharpe and Larry Sharpe.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter and Pastor Matthew Yokley officiating.
Interment will be in Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany.
Pallbearers will be William Carter, Kendall Shipley, Sam Britton, David Kilday, Gene Parker and Montana Graham.
