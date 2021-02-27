Helen Sue Smith Hubbard,72, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
She is survived by her loving and caring daughter: Holly Leona Hubbard of Greeneville; special grandson by heart: Jameson; five sisters: Aurelia and Pete Baird, Jenny Smith, Rhonda Smith Hawn, Phinetta Smith and sister by Heart, Teresa Duncan, and Robin and Daniel Odom, all of Kingsport; nieces and nephews: Darren and Andrea Baird, Steven and Tracy Addington, Matthew Hawn, Laura Hawn, Leanne Hawn and Richard Carrington, Kevin Odom, Matthew Seppala, Megan Seppala and Terri Rhoton; two great-nieces: Abbie Addington and Mae Hawn; an aunt: Helen Cooke; and numerous special cousins of Greeneville and Mt. Airy, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Leona Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Hartsell McCurry and the Rev. David Smith officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or The American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Suite No. 102, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.