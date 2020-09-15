Helen T. Lamb, 82, of Chuckey, the South Central community passed away Sunday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Mt O’Dale Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lamb was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years: Estel Lamb; one son: Michael Lamb of Chuckey; a grandson: Greg and Cindy Lamb of Chuckey; a granddaughter: Kim and James Fugate of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Courtney and Wesley Burnett of Chuckey, Caitlin and Blaise Burnett of Melber, Kentucky, Caleb, Candace and Cameron Lamb, both of Chuckey, Jadon, Landon, Kydon, Trendon and Brooke Fugate, and Liberdy and Skyla Hinkle, all of Greeneville; great-great-grandchildren: Serenity and Gunner Burnett of Chuckey, and Everly Burnett of Melber, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late John and Nola Tipton and preceded in death by a special daughter-in-law: Evelyn Lamb; and a sister and brother-in-law: Valery and Robert Story.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor David Greene officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service
Pallbearers will be Caleb Lamb, Cameron Lamb, Jadon Fugate, Blaise Burnett, Terry Johnson and Charles Miller.
Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Richard Aasheim will is an honorary pallbearer.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
