Helen Tullock Gaddis, 92, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a retired employee of Meco and a homemaker.
Helen was a longtime member of Bridges Chapel Church of God and was a charter member of Sounds of Faith Worship Center, where she attended as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Diana and Dennis Southerland; a son and daughter-in-law: Rev. Donnie and Patsy Gaddis; grandchildren: Charles Southerland, Brad and Angela Southerland, and the Rev. Adam and Kelley Gaddis; great-grandchildren: Clay and Alyssa Southerland, Caleb Southerland, Connor Gaddis, and Chloe Kirkpatrick; a great-great-grandson: Gatlin Carter Southerland; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was a daughter of the late James Franklin Tullock and Martha Elizabeth Britton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Gaddis; sisters: Sylvia (Lee) Ragsdale, Minnie (Charlie) Babb and Madge (Edgar) Babb; and brothers: Bobby (Dorothy) Tullock, Roy Tullock, Clack Tullock and Pete (Dorothy) Tullock.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Gammill and the Rev. Adam Gaddis officiating.
Interment will be Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles, Brad, Adam, Clay, Cale, and Conner and Billy Miser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carol, Robert and Sammy Babb, Ronnie and Bobby Joe Tullock, Tim Tullock, Tommy and Amy Miser, April, Ashley, and Robbie Miser, Connie and Shirley Gaddis, Steve Hall, Terry Broyles, Country Lane friends and Mindi Southerland.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.