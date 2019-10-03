Helen Waddell Madron, 94, of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday.
Helen was born June 11, 1925, in Horse Creek, Greeneville, to Mark Waddell and Cleo Cox Waddell.
In 1943, she graduated from Camp Creek High School in Greene County. She attended Tennessee Wesleyan University and graduated from East Tennessee State University with her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1947. She received both her elementary and high school education certificates, and she continued her education work at both the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Helen met the love of her life, Lt. Colonel Andrew Milton Madron, on Oct. 7, 1945, when the leaves were painted beautifully in full color on the campus of East Tennessee State University. Andy had just returned home from serving in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. They were married Jan. 30, 1947, and had five children together. Her loving devotion to Andy continued for 33 years after his death.
Helen touched many lives throughout her 30-year teaching career in Greeneville, Knoxville, Memphis, Murray, Kentucky, and Chattanooga. She taught almost all grades and selflessly gave her heart and soul serving many years teaching special needs children in Hamilton County Schools. Helen retired from teaching from Ganns Middle Valley, Hamilton County, in 1985, but she never stopped teaching others.
She was a longtime and active member of Hixson United Methodist Church. She was a member of the XYZs, Golden Agers and Sam McConnell Sunday school classes. She joined her church group on many trips, including Hawaii, Mackinac Island, St. Thomas, Jamaica, Cancun and the Smoky Mountains.
She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Shriners Widows Club, and Federal Retiree and Reserve Officers Club.
Helen was affectionately known as “Memaw” and “Grandmom” to her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who adored her. Her gentle, kind spirit faithfully welcomed her grandchildren into her home upon each visit, and she usually had a sweet treat awaiting them. Helen loved to cook for her large family, and her card playing skills could not be underestimated.
With her graciousness and quick wit, Helen was always a favorite patient of the nurses and doctors when in the hospital.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years: Lt. Colonel Andrew Milton Madron; sons: David Madron and Gary Lee Madron; a grandson: Michael Madron Appleby; her parents: Mark and Cleo Waddell; a sister: Georgia Ann Jones; and brother: Kay Waddell.
She is survived by her daughter: Marilyn Penland and son-in-law, Doug Penland; her son: Paul Madron and daughter-in-law, Valerie Madron; and her daughter: Judy Appleby Fahler and son-in-law, Pat Fahler; grandchildren: Paul Penland, John Penland, Beth Penland Jordan, Scott Jordan, Kristen Appleby Bryant, Wm. Benjamin Bryant, Joseph (Joey) Appleby, Rachel Appleby, Andrew Madron, Jada Madron, Melanie Madron, Jennifer Leonard and Matt Madron; great-grandchildren: Kyle Penland, Preston Jordan, Antonia Castleberry, Kaylen Jordan, Wm. Michael Bryant, Elizabeth (Ella) Bryant, Madeline Leonard, Maggie Leonard, John Paul Haddock and Andy Madron; a sister: Dorothy “Dot” Waddell Leonard; and many precious nephews and nieces from Greeneville.
A memorial service will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will be in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
The family expressed deep gratitude for all the staff at The Bridge at Ooltewah and nurses and caregivers from Hospice of Chattanooga, who lovingly cared for her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Presbyterian Church in Greeneville; or Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughty-stevens.com.