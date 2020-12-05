Helen (Wessels) Thomas passed away Nov. 28 in Sonora, California.
She was a former resident of Greeneville from 2003-13.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Born in Durban, South Africa, Feb. 22, 1931.
For most of her adult life she worked in Christian mission service in central Africa and was fluent in French and Swahili.
She was preceded in death by two children: Margaret (4) and Marilyn (18) both buried in Africa; and by her first husband of 52 years: Don Thomas; and later by her second husband: James Turner, both buried in Greeneville.
A memorial service will be a livestream event only Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. EST at https://livestream.com/accounts/14425139.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Maranatha Volunteers International to build church and school facilities in central Africa at https://maranatha.org/store/fundraiser/helen-thomas-memorial-fund/.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.