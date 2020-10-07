JONESBOROUGH — Helena “Shea” Million, 46, Limestone, passed away unexpectedly Sunday.
Shea was born April 5, 1974, in Johnson City, a daughter of Roger Pitt and Kathy Crawford.
Shea was a simple woman. She was a loving wife and mother to her two beautiful daughters.
She never met a stranger and had an open-door policy, which is why she wouldn’t ever make a small meal.
Shea was a lover of all animals, big and small.
She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband: Michael Million; daughters: Savannah (Dustin) Barr and Michaela Million; her mother and stepfather: Kathy Crawford-Meek and Howard Meek; siblings: Megan Pitt, and Beth Meek and Matthew Meek; special aunt and uncle: Larry and Robin Ryans; and her mother-in-law: Anna Mae Million.
Helena was preceded in death by her father: Roger Pitt; grandparents: J.C. Crawford and Ada Ruth, and Everett and Grace Pitt; and father-in-law: Samuel Keith Million.
A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday beginning at 11 a.m. on Providence Cemetery, Limestone.
