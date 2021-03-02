After living a full and joyous life Helga Sieglinde Scheffler Binek, 80, passed away peacefully Friday.
Helga was born June 20, 1940, in Neuenrode, Ostpressen, to Karl and Emma. From an early age, she began her life’s adventure when they made their way to America and settled in Queens, New York. As they began to make a new life in a local German community she met her beloved husband Werner at their local church dance. They began to date and were soon married in Sept. of 1968. After spending some time in New York, they decided to build a family in Greeneville because the mountains reminded them of their home in Germany. After moving here, she had her first born Reinhard and a few years later Paul. Reinhard is now married to Shannon and they had three sons, Kristoffer, Hunter and Logan. The love she had for her grandchildren was endless.
When she wasn’t with her family, she enjoyed spending her time as a master seamstress. She learned her skills at a very young age from her mother. From then on her skills progressed and she went on to make many quilts, wedding dresses, etc.
With a caring and servant spirit, Helga spent many years working at Life Care Center of Greeneville. It was here that she was able to bring joy to those who needed it the most.
Helga is survived by her loving husband of 51 year: Werner; a son: Reinhard with his wife, Shannon, and Paul; three grandsons: Kristoffer, Hunter and his wife, Emilee, and Logan. All of these she loved and touched deeply!
As Helga lived a life of faith, she represented Proverbs 31 of a Virtuous Woman. Proverbs 31:26 She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.