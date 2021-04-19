Henderson “Hank” Bales, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday evening at his home.
He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife: Della Sue Bales; two sons: Ronnie Bales and Leslie Bales; one daughter: Sherry McGhee; one stepdaughter: Brenda Ellison; two stepsons: Johnny Sparks and Mike Sparks; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Bernice and Jack Sexton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Willis and Mae Bales and was preceded in death by a daughter: Kathy Ann Bales; and a stepson: James Sparks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton and the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.