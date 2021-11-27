Henry B. Tarlton, 72, of Afton, passed away peacefully Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He retired from Parker-Hannifin, Greeneville.
Henry was a man of strong faith that never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone that was in need. He was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge.
Henry loved to hang out with family and spend time with his dog, “Candy,” that he adopted from the local animal shelter. He enjoyed listening to music, being outside, mowing, yardwork and four wheeling.
He especially enjoyed his time spent with his sister, Callie, hanging out and antique shopping. Henry looked forward to his conversations and time spent with a special brother-in-law: George, who has like a brother to him.
He enjoyed bowling and won many championships.
Survivors include three sisters: Mary Jane (Harold) Fender, Callie Laws and Gertha (George) Laws; his son: Kevin (Stephanie) Tarlton; two grandsons: Derek and Caleb Tarlton; special neighbors and friends: Gary and Linda Draughn; and several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bruce and Gracie Tarlton, one brother: Silas Tarlton; and one brother-in-law: Jay L. Laws, who he referred to as his “Little Buddy”.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Rice officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mike Day, Cody Day, Dustin Day, Dwayne Tipton and Jeffery Tipton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Laws, George Laws and Tony Lane.