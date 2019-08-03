Henry Davis, 78, of Greeneville, a former resident of Greene Valley Developmental Center, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital West.
He is survived by his adopted family: Phillip and Eileen Clifford and family; and a special friend: Marlene Riddle.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
A private interment will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.