Henry Grady Wade Jr., 96, passed away Wednesday at home in Knoxville.
Born Jan. 5, 1923, in Lincoln County to Henry Grady Wade and Mary Lurlene Crick Wade.
He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-46 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-52.
Henry attended the University of Tennessee, where he met his wife, Lillian Stephenson. Henry graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1948.
He was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and also served as executive vice president of Highland Telephone Company in Monroe, New York.
After retirement, Henry and Lillian moved to Greeneville, where they lived for 31 years, first on a farm on Allens Bridge Road and later on Magnolia Drive.
Raised on a farm, Henry loved the outdoors and farmed or gardened his entire life.
He dearly loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a kind and generous spirit. He was a quiet, deeply spiritual, humble man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Thomas E. Wade; sisters: Martha Jean Williams and Marilyn Parker; and a brother: Charles W. Wade.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 72 years: Lillian Stephenson Wade; daughters: Rebecca Wade and husband, Jake Hudson, and Carolyn E. Wade; grandsons: Andrew W. Hudson and wife, Sheena Whittaker, Thomas S. Hooper and Charles S. Hooper; and great-granddaughters: Neila and Darby Hudson, all of Knoxville.
Graveside services will be held in Greeneville at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Wade family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.